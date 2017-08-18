Home | News | Crime/Legal | Mother Arrested For Killing Her 3-Day-Old Baby In Nasarawa, Dumps Corpse In River
Mother Arrested For Killing Her 3-Day-Old Baby In Nasarawa, Dumps Corpse In River



  • 18/08/2017 03:53:00
Mother Arrested For Killing Her 3-Day-Old Baby In Nasarawa, Dumps Corpse In River

Nasarrawa Police Command, for reportedly killing her child and dumping the corpse in a river.

According to the State’s Police PRO Idirisu Kennedy, the lady who has confessed to committing the crime, but did not gave any reason for her action, was arrested after they received report of corpse of a baby in Kaderko on Monday.

He said: “Based on preliminary investigation, the woman is sane and has admitted to committing the crime.”

Speaking on the incident, Northern City News reports that the suspect’s husband Fanen Peter, who revealed they’ve been married for 15 years with two kids, and it beats his imagination that his wife will kill their third child.

Mother Arrested For Killing Her 3-Day-Old Baby In Nasarawa, Dumps Corpse In River
