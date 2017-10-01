Home | News | Crime/Legal | Man charged with receiving stolen phone
  2 hours 2 minutes ago
A 43-year-old man, Dauda Olaonipekun,  on Wednesday appeared in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun for allegedly receiving stolen phone.

Olaonipekun is facing a charge of stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

He was, however, granted bail in the sum of N20, 000 with one surety in like sum on the orders of the SeniorMagistrate, Mrs Risikat Olayemi.

Olayemi said  the surety, who  must swear to an affidavit of means, should be a blood relation of the accused and should be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

She added that the surety must present a national ID card and provide two recent passport-size photographs.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Sunday Osanyintuyi told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug 27 at 5.30 a.m. at Sabo, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said the accused received a Nokia phone valued at N25, 000 from a man, Bisi Olawole, knowing full well that the phone was a stolen property belonging to a man, Ayo Okekunle.

The offence contravened Section 427 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The case was adjourned until Nov. 9 for hearing.

Man charged with receiving stolen phone
