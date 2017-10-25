57-year-old Grandmother, Others Nabbed for Cultivating Indian Hemp 

Four persons including a 57-year old grandmother have been arrested for allegedly cultivating Indian hemp at Ogorie village in Uhunmwode local government area.

Three other suspects were also nabbed after one of the workers who was recently employed was arrested by men of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Names of the suspects were given as Joy Issele aged 57, Amadin Eribo aged 22, Lucky Osele aged 42 and the village head, Peter Igbinudud.

Speaking during a parade at the state headquarters of the NSCDC, the suspects said they were just workers who earned N7000 monthly.

The grandmother, Joy, said it was her husband identified as Gowon that usually gave them land to cultivate Indian hemp.

Joy claimed that her husband ran away when security operatives closed in on him which led to her arrest.

She said her husband does not know what type of crop the farmers plant on the farm.

According to her, “My husband ran away and they arrested me. I don’t sell Indian hemp. My husband does not sell. He gave them the land for N5000 per plot.”

But other suspects countered her saying her husband was the farm manager who helped to hire farm workers.

Amadin said he opted to work in the Indian hemp farm to enable raise money to pay his debts.

He said he was promised two bags of hemp after one year of service.

His words, “I am a worker with Gowon. I entered jungle to look for money. They are to give me two bags of hemp after a year. I went to cultivate some hemp from the farm to pay for debt. Gowon ran away and they arrested his wife.

Lucky claimed he was just a worker under Gowon and was paid N7000 monthly for feeding.

He said he does not harvest the crops.

Peter Igbinudu said he was arrested because he is the village head and did not stop the indian hemp farmers from carrying on with the trade.

“I have been warning them to stop but they didn’t need to my warnings. Police arrested me because I am the village head.”

Edo State Commandant of NSCDC, Iskil Makinde, said his men would carry out more vigilance in order to keep the state safe.

He said the suspects would soon be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for prosecution.

The suspects however caused a stir when they prostrated before the Commandant to beg for leniency.