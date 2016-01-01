Man pleads guilty to raping daughter, friend

A 60-year-old man, Nuhu Mohammed, on Thursday pleaded guilty to raping his 12-year-old daughter and her 13-year-old friend.

Mohammed, who appeared before a Minna Magistrate’s Court, is standing trial on a one-count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with two minors.

The offence runs contrary to Section 18(2) of the Child Rights Law of Niger State 2010.

Mohammed, after pleading guilty to the offence, begged the court for leniency.

His plea was, however, not taken by the Magistrate, Fati Auna, on the grounds that her court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the case.

Auna directed the Police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice, and ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison pending the advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter until Nov. 16, for further mention.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Emmanuel Danladi, had told the court that one Ahmad Aliyu of Garatu village in Bosso Local Government of Niger, reported the matter at the Kpakungu Police Station, on Oct. 17.

Danladi alleged that the defendant had lured the two minors into his shop and had carnal knowledge of them.

He further told the court that the defendant confessed to the crime during police investigation.

NAN