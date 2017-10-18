Home | News | Crime/Legal | France Sends Equatorial Guinea's Vice President to 3-year Jail Term for Corruption

- Equatorial Guinea's vice president has been sentenced to three year jail term in France

- He was found guilty of corruption allegations leveled against him

- He has also been ordered to pay a suspended fine of 30m euros

A court in France has sentenced Equatorial Guinea's Vice President Teodorin Obiang to three years suspended jail term after he was found guilty of corruption.

Obiang, 48-year-old, known for his lavish tastes, is the son of the oil-rich West African country's president, BBC reports.

He was absent from his trial, where he was found guilty of embezzlement.

The court has ordered that his assets in France be seized, including a mansion on Avenue Foch in Paris.

Obiang has also been ordered to pay a suspended fine of 30m euros (£27m; $35m).

