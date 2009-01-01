Home | News | Crime/Legal | Tension in Delta as Unknown Gunmen Attack Gbaramatu Council Speed Boat, Rob Prominent Chiefs

There is serious tension in Delta State as unknown gunmen today attacked the Gbaramatu Traditional Council’s speed boat on official assignment and dispossessed its occupants including two prominent chiefs of their money and other personal effects along the Batan Creeks in Warri South-West Local Government Area.

DAILY POST gathered that the speed boat was conveying the two respected Gbaramatu chiefs detailed to execute an official assignment when the gunmen, numbering about six, with sophisticated weapons hijacked the speed boat and sailed to an isolated area in the mangrove where occupants were robbed of their belongings with their eyes closed.

It was also gathered that the gunmen later dropped the occupants at another mangrove forest and made away with the speed boat leaving them stranded.

It took the intervention of a commercial speed boat plying the route from Warri to get those at the palace of the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Oporoza informed of the incident. Meanwhile, another boat was sent to ferry the victims back home.

The Acting Secretary of Gbaramatu Traditional Council of Chiefs, Chief Godspower Gbenekama, confirmed the report in chat to DAILY POST saying,”The bandits used a speedboat to ambush the Gbaramatu Traditional Council boat and hijacked it before sailing to an isolated place in the mangrove where occupants were robbed of their belongings.”

Gbenekama complained that Gbaramatu people have continued to suffer in the hands of hoodlums unabated without any form of intervention from the security agencies.

He appealed to the government to station some JTF gun-boats at strategic positions on the creeks route to Escravos to forestall further future occurrences.

