BREAKING: Billionaire kidnapper: Evans appears in court handcuffed
Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumene Onwuamadike, also known as Evans has arrived the Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere for the continuation of his trial.
Evans is facing two pending charges bordering on murder and illegal possession of firearms.
The kidnap kingpin was brought into the court amid heavily-armed, combat-ready policemen.
The court is scheduled to hear his application challenging the competence of the two separate charges.
Details Later…
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Crime/Legal
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles