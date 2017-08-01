Home | News | Crime/Legal | BREAKING: Billionaire kidnapper: Evans appears in court handcuffed

Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumene Onwuamadike, also known as Evans has arrived the Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere for the continuation of his trial.

Evans is facing two pending charges bordering on murder and illegal possession of firearms.

The kidnap kingpin was brought into the court amid heavily-armed, combat-ready policemen.

The court is scheduled to hear his application challenging the competence of the two separate charges.

Details Later…

