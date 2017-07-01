How we killed him—Suspect

Speaking to Vanguard, on how they killed Eluwa, Bobo said: “We were five in number. We saw the man and asked him to carry us to this forest. Two of us got on the motorcycle, while three were hiding in the bush.

“When the Okadaman brought us to the bush, one of us, David, alias Davido, used a metal to hit him and he fell down. I was shocked and immediately turned my back when they buried him. I was not happy.”

On why they killed him, Bobo said: “My friend said that he killed one of his brothers. Let me say the truth, I did not get any money after they killed him. One of us left with the motorcycle.”

