Lagos filling station sealed over stolen fuel

By Ifeanyi Okolie

A popular petrol station located along Lagos-Badagry Expressway was, yesterday, sealed by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Oil Bunkering for dealing in petroleum products siphoned from vandalised oil pipelines within Lagos State.

Vanguard gathered that the operatives, in the early hours of Wednesday, received information that a 45,000-litre tanker had siphoned Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, from a vandalised pipeline belonging to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, in Alimosho area of the state.

Police sources disclosed that the task force, led by SP Ugowe Igbinazaka, trailed the tanker truck after it left the loading point to a filling station, where they found it discharging its content into the station’s storage tanks.

The source added that the operatives swooped on the truck and apprehended its driver, the Director of the filling station, its Manager, and Supervisor (all names withheld).

It was gathered that all the suspects have made confessional statements that confirmed that the suspects have been dealing in stolen petroleum products for long.

