How 18-yr-old, 4 others killed, buried 24-yr-old man

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Imo State Police Command, yesterday, exhumed the remains of the body of a 24-year-old man, Stanley Eluwa Ihechika, from a forest in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state, allegedly killed and buried by one 18-year-old Bobo John.

Speaking to newsmen at the scene, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Enwerem, said it was in the same forest that the body of a 63-year-old woman was discovered.

Enwerem said: “It is a story of robbery and murder of a missing man, one Stanley Eluwa Ihechika, age 24, who is from Awarra in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

“As a motorcyclist, he operates within Awarra and Umuagwo, in the council area. He left home on October 5, but did not return home.

“The family reported the incident to the Police Division, Ohaji. The Police went into an investigation and, on October 24, arrested one Bobo John, aged 18.

“He was arrested for a case of stealing an amplifier of New Life Bible Church, in Awarra. In the course of investigation, he was identified as a member of secret cult group called Iceland.

“Also, following the investigation, Bobo revealed that the missing Stanley Eluwa was killed and buried by him and four others now at large.”

