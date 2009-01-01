BREAKING: Evans Charged With Murder
Recall that Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Lagos High Court sitting at Igbosere had, on 23rd October, adjourned the arraignment and hearing of pending application of Evans, to Today, October 27.
Evans is being tried alongside five others over alleged murder, kidnap of Sylvanius Ahanonu Hafiia and attempted kidnap of the Chairman of Young Shall Grow Motors, Vincent Obianodo.
Justice Taiwo had adjourned the case following an application by Evans’ counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje.
The Lagos High Court in Igbosere has adjourned till November 10 for ruling on an application by a suspected billionaire kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans seeking to quash fresh charges against him.
