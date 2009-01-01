Home | News | Crime/Legal | Newlywed man hit by stray bullet as two police officers fight with their guns in Abuja

NAIJ.com gathered that a newly married man was hit by a stray bullet while two policemen were fighting with their guns on the streets of Abuja.

What happens when the people who are supposed to protect your lives become the ones who end up putting you in harm's way?

According to reports, a young man identified as Kingsley was struck by a stray bullet in Abuja, barely five weeks after his wedding.

Kingsley was reportedly trying to shop somewhere in Wuse 2, Abuja, when a bullet from the gun of policemen who were fighting hit him in the leg.

Kingsley was hit by a stray bullet as two policemen reportedly fought each other while armed with their guns. Photo: Facebook/Huldah Lynns-Ihetuge

Following the incident, Kingsley who was rushed to the hospital is in danger of losing the leg as the bullet reportedly shattered the leg and doctors suggest an amputation to prevent further complications.

Facebook user, Huldah Lynns-Ihetuge, shared the story saying:

“What was this young boy’s offence? Kingsley just got married barely 5 weeks ago!!!! He just went to Exclusive stores Wuse 2 Abuja to shop on the 18th of October, where two policemen fighting with their guns shot him on the leg. One of the police men is Akpabio Daniel of Maitama division. Now the doctors are insisting the leg must be amputated.

Please let this matter get to the IG ASAP, this poor boy’s leg must not be amputated and those police men must not go free."

See more photos below:

One of the policemen, Akpabio Daniel, who fought while in possession of thir guns. Photo: Facebook/Huldah Lynns-Ihetuge

The bullet reportedly pierced a window. Photo: Facebook/Huldah Lynns-Ihetuge

This is a sad situation.

