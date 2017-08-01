Man lands in jail for raping his 12-yrs-old daughter and her friend
A Minna Magistrate’s Court has remanded a 60-year-old man, Nuhu Mohammed in prison, for raping his 12-year-old daughter and her 13-year-old friend.
Mohammed is facing a one-count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with two minors.
He pleaded guilty to the offence and begged the court for mercy.
Magistrate Fati Auna, however rejected his plea on the grounds that her court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the case.
Auna directed that the case file be forwarded to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice and ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison pending the advice.
The case has adjourned until November 16 for mention.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Crime/Legal
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles