Police arrest 4 suspects over Ogba zoo kidnapping

The Edo State Police have arrested four suspected kidnappers who abducted one Mr Andy Ehanire, the manager of Ogba Zoo and Nature park, in Benin.

They allegedly killed three policemen in the operation.

DAILY POST had reported the incident last month

However, the suspects who had collected N25 million and $100,000 as ransom were arrested in Sapele, Delta State.

Confirming the incident, Spokesman of the Edo State police command, DSP Moses Nkombe, said the suspects were arrested in their hideouts.

He said ”We are making effort now to recover arms and other things. They were arrested in Delta State early Thursday morning and they were already in Benin before 5a.m. They have confessed to the crime. One of them who shot the policemen and the driver are among the people arrested.”

One of the suspect who confessed to the crime said it was during the third attempt they shot the three policemen and took their target away through the water ways. He said they attempted to burn the vehicle they used but there was no matches to ignite a fire.

It was gathered that, N800,000 was recovered from the wife of one of the suspects who is now in detention for conspiracy.

