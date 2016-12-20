MASSOB blasts Sokoto Sultan for comment on Igbo
- 5 hours 38 minutes ago
The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB) yesterday berated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, for allegedly making uncomplimentary remarks against Ndigbo at an event in Enugu State on Tuesday.
A statement in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, by MASSOB Leader Uchenna Madu described the Islamic leader’s comments as a reflection of Hausa-Fulani’s hatred, hypocrisy and wicked minds against the people of Biafra in the country.
The statement reads: “MASSOB blasts the Sultan of Sokoto for his unguided and insensitive address at Nsukka yesterday (Tuesday) when he visited.
“This …assertion of the Islamic leader shows and proved the high-level hatred, hypocrisy and wicked mind of Hausa-Fulani Islamic fundamentalist in Nigeria against the people of Biafra.
“The Islamic leader in Nigeria openly admitted that Ndigbo were always killed and massacred without provocation in Nigeria because of our industriousness and unique abilities to reside every nook and cranny of Nigeria while doing businesses.
“The Sultan also defended his Fulani herdsmen kinsmen… He claimed that the violent Fulani herdsmen are criminals.
“Since he is defending his kinsmen on their systematic killings of our people, what measure has he taken as a true Nigerian religious leader to curb or stop the excessiveness of his Fulani herdsmen?
“Again, as a very closer factor of Nigeria government, what has the Sultan done to attract the consciousness of Federal Government to the plight of Igbo Biafrans killed by followers of Islam?
“MASSOB views his coming to Nsukka to taunt Ndigbo but very soon, our Chi (God), Chukwu Okike Abiama, will expose the evils of our enemies…”
