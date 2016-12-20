Home | News | General | Video of malnourished soldiers old - Nigerian Army

The Army has distanced itself from the video of soldiers lacking water in Borno State circulating the social media, saying it’s not recent.

The video, according to the Army, was shot over six months ago but was being “mischievously” circulated.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman yesterday said the video was shot by some disgruntled elements when 29 Task Force Brigade captured Alagarno Forest and environs.

According to him, the incident was investigated at the time and those found guilty punished.

“We wish to state that the video clip was shot more than six months ago by some mischievous elements, and it is disheartening that these people have decided to circulate it now, creating the false impression that it is a recent occurrence

“We wish to state further that the matter was conclusively investigated at the time. The Board of Enquiry actually showed that as at the time of the incident, the unit’s water tank still contained water, but a soldier mischievously concealed it. That soldier was charged and punished accordingly.”

Usman added that a borehole was subsequently drilled at the location to complement the water tank and it is still serving the military and adjoining communities.

