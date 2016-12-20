Your statement shows your level of hatred for Ndigbo – MASSOB lashes out at Sultan

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar who is the Sultan of Sokoto has faced heavy criticism from pro-Biafra agitators following statement he made in Enugu about killing of Igbos in the country.

The Sultan spoke at a grand reception in his honour organised in Nsukka, Enugu on Tuesday, December 20.

He said Igbos were the first to be targeted during crisis in the country not because they were Igbos but because they were till every part of the country.

He said: “I want to say that nobody in the north aims to kill any Igbo because he is an Igboman. They are killed because they are the industrious ones found in everywhere and in every village but nobody plans or sends people to kill the Igbos.”

Vanguard reports that the Movement for the Actualisation for a Sovereign State Of Biafra (MASSOB) described the Sultan’s statement as a testament to the hatred the north has for the South.

The group said: “The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra blasts Sultan of Sokoto for his unguarded and insensitive address at Nsukka yesterday when he visited.

“This expressed feelings and assertion of the Islamic leader shows and proves the high level of hatred, hypocrisy and wicked mind of Hausa-Fulani Islamic fundamentalists in Nigeria against the people of Biafra.

“For the Islamic religious leader in Nigeria to openly admit that Ndigbo are always killed and massacred without provocation in Nigeria because of our industriousness and unique ability to reside in every nooks and crannies of Nigeria doing businesses is terrible.

“The Sultan also defended the Fulani herdsmen, who are foot soldiers of Buhari-led administration in forceful implementation of Islamic agenda of the entire Nigeria claiming that the violent Fulani herdsmen are criminals.

“Since he is defending his kinsmen for their systematic killings of our people, what measure has he taken as a true Nigerian religious leader to curb or stop the excesses of his Fulani herdsmen?”