Attend the biggest international education fair in Nigeria

The 2017 International Education Fair, now in its 5th year, remains the biggest education event in Nigeria taking place in 7 major cities across the nation. The fair provides an easy and fast way to study abroad by giving parents and prospective students direct access to TOP rated institutions from the UK, USA, Canada and Australia.
A major benefit of attending the fair is that you get a chance to meet with foreign representatives of various universities directly. You can speak to them and get immediate responses around any question you have related to course funding, application procedure, accommodation, visa application and more. No doubt online research is helpful, but the kind of details you obtain here can significantly contribute to your decision-making. At 2017 IEF, you are guaranteed 100% Visa success.
Do you know that you might also be lucky to get On-THE-SPOT Admission at the fair? An admission letter makes your visa application a million times easier!!! The main concern of many students hovers around funding of their chosen courses. If you attend IEF 2017, your chances of getting discounts on your tuition will increase as the representatives will be armed with various offers from their institutions.
For more information, event venues and dates, visit www.ief.ng to find out or follow the hashtag on social media #StudyAbroadFastnEasy
