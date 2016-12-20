Check out the sacrifice these brothers made to get married on the same day
- 6 hours 30 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
If we have to look at the numerous sacrifices many people have made in the past, one will not be so surprised about their level of achievements.
The brothers and their brides
It is often said that everything is possible in as much as you set your hearts upon it. The grooms in this post decided to get married on the same day; they put everything they had together to make their dream come true.
Identified as Moses, age 32, and Richard, age 34, the two brothers have always been like two peas in a pod. They shared their childhood experiences together and became best friends over time. These men allowed the bond they shared as kids to develop as they became adults.
The Maseko brothers made it a point of duty to get married on the same day and worked towards it. They saved towards the occasion and got married in their home in South Africa. Both brothers stood at the alter while waiting for their brides to join them.
READ ALSO: A call for help! Meet the Nigerian undergraduate who sells crayfish for a living
It was a beautiful moment for the grooms who had shared their lives and everything they have together. Moses, the youngest of the two brothers consider his brother to be his major inspiration.
He met Mary, his wife before his brother met Betty; however, his brother wanted to get married to Betty immediately and Moses did not want to be left alone so they had a mutual consent and got married on same day.
This beautiful wedding got planned over a period of one year because they wanted to make their brides happy.
They saved enough money to look after their guests and make the brides shine. As far as the brothers are concerned, they could not have prayed for a better wedding as everything turned out perfect.
READ ALSO: See the pastor who rolls around with heavily armed bodyguards
The double wedding was attended by people who wanted to share the joy of the newly wedded couples. This type of wedding is rare; we are used to twins getting married on the same day.
But for the Maseko brothers, it is justifiable for one to say the bond they share is quite deep. We can only wish them the very best as they start a new phase of their lives.
