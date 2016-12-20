Herdsmen strike again! Attack Delta community and abduct the king

The scourge of the herdsmen is back again as suspected herdsmen attacked Agbarha kingdom in Delta state on Wednesday, December 22.

Herdsmen attack Delta community

The herdsmen abducted the traditional ruler of the kingdom Orhifi Enemor II, while another royal father escaped abduction.

According to Vanguard, the kidnappers lay in ambush for Enemor II, while he was on his way to Asaba for the monthly meeting of traditional rulers.

The abduction occurred just after Osisa Bridge in Ndokwa East local government area. According to the royal family, the kidnappers have demanded for N50 million in ransom.

They said: “They have made contact, asking that they want N50 million. The monarch told his abductors, who reportedly spoke Hausa language, that he is a royal father and offered them money to release him, but they refused.

“They removed his crown and bundled him (Ovie of Agbarha kingdom) into the bush just like they did to the Ubulu Uku monarch, the late Obi Ofulue, who they took hostage and killed last year.”

Another royal father, Okukeren III, Ovie of Arhavwarien, an Urhobo Kingdom was luckier as he managed to escape.

The state governor Ifeanyi Okowa had been informed of the abduction and the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the kidnapped and said the police were already on the hunt for the suspected kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Saad Abubakar has dismissed assumptions that the Fulani are responsible for the spate of gruesome killings across the country.

The Sultan, who spoke on backdrop of recent clashes between suspected Fulani herdsmen and host communities, noted that the Fulani are not murderers.

Below is a video of the herdsmen attack in Enugu:

[embedded content]