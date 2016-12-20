Herdsmen strike again! Attack Delta community and abduct the king
- 6 hours 48 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
The scourge of the herdsmen is back again as suspected herdsmen attacked Agbarha kingdom in Delta state on Wednesday, December 22.
Herdsmen attack Delta community
The herdsmen abducted the traditional ruler of the kingdom Orhifi Enemor II, while another royal father escaped abduction.
According to Vanguard, the kidnappers lay in ambush for Enemor II, while he was on his way to Asaba for the monthly meeting of traditional rulers.
The abduction occurred just after Osisa Bridge in Ndokwa East local government area. According to the royal family, the kidnappers have demanded for N50 million in ransom.
READ ALSO: OPINION: They love the blood by Femi Fani-Kayode
They said: “They have made contact, asking that they want N50 million. The monarch told his abductors, who reportedly spoke Hausa language, that he is a royal father and offered them money to release him, but they refused.
“They removed his crown and bundled him (Ovie of Agbarha kingdom) into the bush just like they did to the Ubulu Uku monarch, the late Obi Ofulue, who they took hostage and killed last year.”
Another royal father, Okukeren III, Ovie of Arhavwarien, an Urhobo Kingdom was luckier as he managed to escape.
The state governor Ifeanyi Okowa had been informed of the abduction and the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the kidnapped and said the police were already on the hunt for the suspected kidnappers.
READ ALSO: Nasir el-Rufai and the bloodfest in Southern Kaduna by Fani-Kayode
Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Saad Abubakar has dismissed assumptions that the Fulani are responsible for the spate of gruesome killings across the country.
The Sultan, who spoke on backdrop of recent clashes between suspected Fulani herdsmen and host communities, noted that the Fulani are not murderers.
Below is a video of the herdsmen attack in Enugu:[embedded content]
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Rate this article
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- 6 Guaranteed Politicians Tinubu Would Rely On As APC Crisis Thickens
- Borno State Commissioner Dies In Maiduguri
- 2 New Senators Take Oath Of Office
- Famous American Singer Shares His Touching Experience With A Kenyan Beggar
- Renewed Hostilities: Niger Deltans Say No To Avengers
- Imo Governor Okorocha Gifts Wife With New State Appointment
- I Can?t Predict When Recession Will End Says Finance minister
- NYSC: Corps Member Slumps, Dies After Party With Colleagues
- Properties Worth N1.5bn Traced To Goodluck Jonathan?s Aide
- Buhari Spent 6million On Ear InfectionTtreatment In The UK
- President Buhari Has Lost His Memory Says Fani-Kayode
- Boko Haram Releases New Video, Threaten To Capture Buhari
- Emir Sanusi Buys new N132m Rolls Royce For Sallah
- Dear Avengers, You Are Worse Than Boko Haram, Your Religion Has Condemned You
- Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Delta
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)