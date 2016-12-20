Home | News | General | How James Ibori controlled Nigeria’s politics from UK prison - Sen. Nwaoboshi (watch video)
How James Ibori controlled Nigeria’s politics from UK prison - Sen. Nwaoboshi (watch video)



Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has revealed that convicted former governor, James Ibori orchestrated political manoeuvres even from his prison cell in London.

Ibori who was released on Wednesday, December 21 after he was convicted of money-laundering was received by friends and members of his family among which Delta state senator, Nwaoboshi who said he got to the position because of Ibori.

READ ALSO: James Ibori to return to Nigeria only after paying £18m of "proceeds of crime"

In a video shared online, the senator bragged that he flew first class to welcome Ibori as he was released from prison insisting that the former governor’s political relevance still remained strong.

He claimed Ibori installed two governors in Delta state apparently Emmanuel Uduaghan and Ifeanyi Okowa while he also made his daughter, Erhiatake Ibori, a member of the Delta state House of Representative.

The senator added that Ibori also supported the emergence of Yakubu Dogara and Bukola Saraki as Speaker of the House of Representative and Senate president respectively from prison.

Watch the video below:

