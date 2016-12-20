Gunmen kidnap female Customs officer in Lagos
- 9 hours 36 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
By Evelyn Usman
LAGOS—A female Customs officer was, Tuesday night, abducted by two armed men in front of an eatery in Festac area of Lagos.
The officer, Comfort Alaba, who is attached to SDV, a bonded terminal under Tin-Can Island Command, Lagos, was in her car in the company of her two daughters, in front of the eatery on 22 Road, at about 8p.m., when she was attacked.
Eyewitnesses said that the kidnappers, who were armed, apparently trailed the officer to the eatery. They were said to have rushed out of their operational car, a Murano SUV, and walked straight to Alaba’s car, shooting sporadically.
While her daughters managed to escape, Alaba could not, as the kidnappers bundled her into their car and zoomed off.
At 4p.m. yesterday, the distraught family was yet to be contacted by the kidnappers.
One of her children, Faith, who narrated how the incident occurred, said: “My mother was kidnapped right in front of me. The kidnappers came in a black Murano SUV with number plates EPE 103 CY.
“We were in the car at TFC, 22 Road, FESTAC, when two men came around. My sister ran out of the car. My mother was still screaming and struggling when the other one pointed a gun at me.
“We ran away shouting for help. By the time we looked back, they had zoomed off with my mother in their car.
“As I speak, we have not been contacted. I am passionately appealing to them to release my mother because she means so much to us; my mother is everything to us.
“I don’t know who she has offended. But I am appealing to anyone, who has grudges against her, to please forgive and release her.
“My mother has a smallish stature. She is gap-toothed and has a huge arrow-like birthmark on her arm.
“We have notified the police at Area E Command, but we are yet to get any positive response.”
Spokesperson for the Nigeria Customs Service, Tin-Island Command, Uche Ejesieme, a Chief Superintendent of Customs, confirmed the incident.
He informed that the Customs high command had been notified, adding “the woman is attached to SDV, one of Custom’s bonded terminals, attached to Tincan Island Command.
“The family has reported to police and we are sure they have begun investigation with a view to rescue her.”
Rate this article
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- 6 Guaranteed Politicians Tinubu Would Rely On As APC Crisis Thickens
- Borno State Commissioner Dies In Maiduguri
- 2 New Senators Take Oath Of Office
- Famous American Singer Shares His Touching Experience With A Kenyan Beggar
- Renewed Hostilities: Niger Deltans Say No To Avengers
- Imo Governor Okorocha Gifts Wife With New State Appointment
- I Can?t Predict When Recession Will End Says Finance minister
- NYSC: Corps Member Slumps, Dies After Party With Colleagues
- Properties Worth N1.5bn Traced To Goodluck Jonathan?s Aide
- Buhari Spent 6million On Ear InfectionTtreatment In The UK
- President Buhari Has Lost His Memory Says Fani-Kayode
- Boko Haram Releases New Video, Threaten To Capture Buhari
- Emir Sanusi Buys new N132m Rolls Royce For Sallah
- Dear Avengers, You Are Worse Than Boko Haram, Your Religion Has Condemned You
- Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Delta
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)