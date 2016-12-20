Home | News | General | IN PICTURES: Bags of plastic rice seized by Nigeria Customs

Nigeria Customs Service has seized over 100 bags of plastic rice suspected to have smuggled from China.The agency advised Nigerians to be vigilant of the activities of smugglers at this yuletide season as all kinds of consumable are being smuggled into the country.

Controller incharge of Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ Ikeja Lagos, Haruna Mammud, gave this advice during a press briefing on the seizure of suspected Plastic Rice by Officers of the Unit.

"As I speak with you, we have successfully evacuated 102 bags of 25 kg branded Best Tomato Rice has no NAFDAC Batch Number and manufacture/expiring dates. Preliminary analysis on the rice after boiling shows that the rice is sticky and plastic in nature. We are still investigating to ascertain how many of this rice has been circulated and how best to retrieve it in order to protect and safeguard the health of Nigerians and to bring those behind it to book".

