Home | News | General | Jungle Justice: Man set ablaze for stealing motorcycle in Benue (Graphic photo)
IN PICTURES: Bags of plastic rice seized by Nigeria Customs
How my wife used new car to sow seed for her pastor – Husband

Jungle Justice: Man set ablaze for stealing motorcycle in Benue (Graphic photo)



  • 5 hours 33 minutes ago
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A yet-to-be-identified man was on Wednesday night set on fire by a mob for allegedly stealing motorcycle in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The incident happened beside Agro Mills, North Bank Makurdi.

According to a source, “The man stole a motorcycle belonging to a commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as Okada was caught and handed jungle justice last night.”

Speaking with newsmen, the Benue State Police PRO, Moses Yamu, said he was not aware of the incident.


Rate this article

0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Jungle Justice: Man set ablaze for stealing motorcycle in Benue (Graphic photo)
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Latest Nigeria News