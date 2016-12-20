Home | News | General | Jungle Justice: Man set ablaze for stealing motorcycle in Benue (Graphic photo)

A yet-to-be-identified man was on Wednesday night set on fire by a mob for allegedly stealing motorcycle in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The incident happened beside Agro Mills, North Bank Makurdi.

According to a source, “The man stole a motorcycle belonging to a commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as Okada was caught and handed jungle justice last night.”

Speaking with newsmen, the Benue State Police PRO, Moses Yamu, said he was not aware of the incident.



