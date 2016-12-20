Home | News | General | Policeman loses gun in dirty fight with truck driver

A yet-to-be identified policeman in the Odogunyan area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, is in the eye of the storm after he was caught on camera fighting with a truck driver and his friends in the community.The policeman was seen in the video struggling with the three men during which his rifle fell off.

One of the men was seen escaping with the rifle as the policeman later jumped into the truck.

The man recording the incident was overheard saying repeatedly, “You don’t have sense,” while another man beside him screamed, “Snap them; run away with the gun. You are a stupid policeman. You have been caught on camera. You are done for.”

The resident that posted the video on Facebook, Mc Gabito D’laffgiva, said the scuffle happened after a disagreement over a N500 bribe demanded by the policeman from the truck driver.

He said, “The shameless policeman got himself in a fight because he wanted to collect a N500 bribe from a truck driver carrying scrap. I am an eyewitness. It happened along Odo Nla Road, Odogunyan.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, said she was not aware of the incident.



