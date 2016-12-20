Gunmen kidnap beautiful customs officer, spare her children
- A custom officer has been reportedly snatched by gunmen in the presence of her children
- The incidence which occurred in Festac area of Lagos state has thrown the officer’s family into distress
- The kidnapped woman’s daughter has described her mother has small in nature with a gap-teeth and an arrow-like shaped birth mark on her arm
Gunmen kidnap customs officer in Lagos
A Nigerian custom officer identified as Mrs Comfort Alaba has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen at the Festac area of Lagos state
The woman was kidnapped in the presence of her children and whisked away in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) with registration number EPE103CY, The Guardian reports.
READ ALSO: Nollywood actress shot dead in Ikorodu Road traffic
Appealing for the release of her mother, Faith, a daughter to the kidnapped woman has pleaded for her release.
She said: "My mother was kidnapped this evening before my younger sister and I. She was taken in a black Murano jeep. Please help me.
“We were at TFC at 22 road, FESTAC outside in the car and two men came around. My sister ran out of the car. My mother was still screaming and struggling when the other one pointed a gun at me. We ran away and by the time we looked back as we were screaming for help, they zoomed off with her inside. This is the plate number of the black Murano jeep EPE103CY. God please don’t let my enemies laugh at me. She is everything to us. They were two men and they were not wearing mask.
READ ALSO: Nollywood actress Kudirat Ajimati dies
"I saw them at close range but I won’t be able to recognise them. I don’t know if anyone has any grudge against my mum. But I am appealing to them to please free her.
"Already, we have notified the police at Area E but nothing has been done so far to the best of our knowledge. However, we have not been contacted by the kidnappers.
"My mother is smallish in stature. She has a gap teeth and has a huge birthmark on her arm, which is arrow-like shaped."
While confirming the incidence, Uche Ejesieme, spokesman for NCS at Tincan Island, Uche Ejesieme, noted that the agency’s headquarters has been contacted.
He said: "The lady is attached to SDV, one of custom’s bonded terminal, attached to Tincan Island Command."
Meanwhile, the death of Aisha, presenter of the comedy show Stand-Up Nigeria who was recently shot dead on Friday, December 16, is still a cause of pain among many movie lovers in the country.
