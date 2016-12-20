Adidas denies being in talks with Blac Chyna for any shoe deal

"This is 1 trillion percent false at level. She has never been on our radar."

Adidas has denied approaching Blac Chyna for any shoe deal or any deal with them period! Adidas is calling BS on the claim and says there has not been a single discussion with Chyna, her lawyer or anyone else about using her to represent their brand. Adidas representative in a statement said:Chyna's lawyer had previously told TMZ Adidas that Adidas had offered his client, Blac Chyna, $250k for a line of shoes, but claimed the amount was woefully inadequate.