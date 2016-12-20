Home | News | General | Photos/Video of James Ibori after he was released from prison
Photos/Video of James Ibori after he was released from prison



The former Governor of Delta state was released from a UK prison on Tuesday night after completing his jail term. He is pictured in new photos with his friends and associates. See more photos and a video of him celebrating his release after the cut..

Photos/Video of James Ibori after he was released from prison
