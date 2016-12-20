Home | News | General | Soon-to-be bride stabbed to death by her cook at her home in Parkview, Lagos (photos)
Photos/Video of James Ibori after he was released from prison
Photo: Nigerian female student studying in Ghana goes missing while on her way back to Nigeria

Soon-to-be bride stabbed to death by her cook at her home in Parkview, Lagos (photos)



  • 5 hours 18 minutes ago
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Beautiful Dayo Adeleke, pictured above, was stabbed to death by her Cameroonian cook at her home in Parkview estate Lagos. According to a former member of the Presidential Advisory Committee On National Conference, Tony Ipriye Uranta, who shared the sad story online, the sad incident happened on Tuesday night December 20th.

Another lady in the know who shared the story online, said the cook stabbed her because she refused his request for an increase in salary. The deceased was set to get married next year. So sad! RIP!

Rate this article

0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Soon-to-be bride stabbed to death by her cook at her home in Parkview, Lagos (photos)
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Latest Nigeria News