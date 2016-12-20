Soon-to-be bride stabbed to death by her cook at her home in Parkview, Lagos (photos)

Beautiful Dayo Adeleke, pictured above, was stabbed to death by her Cameroonian cook at her home in Parkview estate Lagos. According to a former member of the Presidential Advisory Committee On National Conference, Tony Ipriye Uranta, who shared the sad story online, the sad incident happened on Tuesday night December 20th.

Another lady in the know who shared the story online, said the cook stabbed her because she refused his request for an increase in salary. The deceased was set to get married next year. So sad! RIP!