Photo: Nigerian female student studying in Ghana goes missing while on her way back to Nigeria



Hafsat Oshilalu, a law undergraduate at Zenith University College in Ghana, has been missing for three days now. According to family sources, Hafsat was on her way back to Nigeria for the Christmas holiday when she went missing. She was traveling back by road.

Her phones have been switched off and no one has been able to reach her. Anyone with useful information should contact her family members on 08058121208,07038750175, 07039654671 or the nearest police station.

Photo: Nigerian female student studying in Ghana goes missing while on her way back to Nigeria
