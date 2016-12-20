Fayose Signs Ekiti 2017 Budget Into Law (Photos)

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has assented the 2017 appropriation bill. Fayose signed the bill on Wednesday at a brief session at the Government House, Ado-Ekiti with the Speaker and Ekiti State House of Assembly members in attendance.

Governor Fayose who described the budget as "Budget of Consolidation" said his administration will do its best in collaboration with the legislature to ensure implementation of the budget and ensure service delivery in the interest of the Ekiti people.

He said, "Ekiti is one of the first states to pass the 2017 budget in Nigeria, we'll go as far as we can to ensure this budget of Consolidation is implemented, we will ensure service delivery and do our best in 2017, it is the budget of the people and we will make sure they are part of it.

"This budget will be made available to everybody, we'll make sure enough copies are printed and made available to the public, it will be available online. We'll want to be seen as an open government in which people can participate, where transparency and due process can be our watchword."