VIDEO: How James Ibori was welcomed in his UK home

17yrs Old Impregnated Student: I can’t count number of men that slept with me
Sen Dino Melaye slams Babachir Lawal, describes him as ‘outgoing SGF'

Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has been released from prison.

Mr. James Ibori was sentenced by a United Kingdom court to prison for 13 years and served out his term midnight yesterday.

Here is how the former Delta governor was welcome at his London apartment yesterday...

[embedded content]

