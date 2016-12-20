Home | News | General | VIDEO: How James Ibori was welcomed in his UK home

Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has been released from prison.



Mr. James Ibori was sentenced by a United Kingdom court to prison for 13 years and served out his term midnight yesterday.



Here is how the former Delta governor was welcome at his London apartment yesterday...



[embedded content]

