PDP Clears All Chairmanship Seats In Abia LG Election [See Full Result]



The Abia State Independent Electoral Commission has announced the official results of the local government elections held on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

The remarkable election, which was held for the first time in 8 years in the 17 Local Government Areas of the State has been long awaited.

The Peoples Democratic Party candidates cleared all the 17 chairmanship positions

Here is a rundown of the official result from the 17 LGAs in Abia State:

OHAFIA LGA

PPA 200
APGA 7,025
PDP 45,700

ISIALANGWA SOUTH LGA
APC no candidate
APGA no candidate
PDP 19,303

OBINGWA LGA
APGA no candidate
APC 1350
PDP 61000

ISIALANGWA NORTH LGA
APC 6,843
APGA 3,399
PDP 25,198

AROCHUKWU LGA
APC 51
APGA 8,651
PDP 17,906

BENDE LGA
APC 3,000
APGA 9,014
PDP 30,300

UKWA WEST LGA
APC 3,450
APGA 2,105
PDP 22,180

OSISIOMA LGA
APC 10,262
APGA 11,339
PDP 37,309

UMUAHIA NORTH LGA
APC 2,311
APGA 5,891
PDP 72,981

ISIUKWUATO LGA
APC 2,747
APGA 4,621
PDP 18,719

UKWA EAST LGA
APGA 3,729
APC 8
PDP 12,675

UMUNNEOCHI LGA
APC 2,802
PDP 33,580

ABA SOUTH LGA
APC 7,015
APGA 4,003
PDP 38,009

IKWUANO LGA
APC 1,801
APGA 6,111
PDP 17,630

ABA NORTH LGA
APC 5,321
APGA 2,978
PDP 48,805

UMUAHIA SOUTH LGA
Labour 485
APC 4,543
APGA 6,221
PDP 19,831

UGWUNAGBO LGA
Labour Party 190
APC 5,005
APGA 2,017
PDP 31,118

