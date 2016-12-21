Home | News | General | PDP Clears All Chairmanship Seats In Abia LG Election [See Full Result]

The Abia State Independent Electoral Commission has announced the official results of the local government elections held on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

The remarkable election, which was held for the first time in 8 years in the 17 Local Government Areas of the State has been long awaited.

The Peoples Democratic Party candidates cleared all the 17 chairmanship positions

Here is a rundown of the official result from the 17 LGAs in Abia State:

OHAFIA LGA

PPA 200

APGA 7,025

PDP 45,700

ISIALANGWA SOUTH LGA

APC no candidate

APGA no candidate

PDP 19,303

OBINGWA LGA

APGA no candidate

APC 1350

PDP 61000

ISIALANGWA NORTH LGA

APC 6,843

APGA 3,399

PDP 25,198

AROCHUKWU LGA

APC 51

APGA 8,651

PDP 17,906

BENDE LGA

APC 3,000

APGA 9,014

PDP 30,300

UKWA WEST LGA

APC 3,450

APGA 2,105

PDP 22,180

OSISIOMA LGA

APC 10,262

APGA 11,339

PDP 37,309

UMUAHIA NORTH LGA

APC 2,311

APGA 5,891

PDP 72,981

ISIUKWUATO LGA

APC 2,747

APGA 4,621

PDP 18,719

UKWA EAST LGA

APGA 3,729

APC 8

PDP 12,675

UMUNNEOCHI LGA

APC 2,802

PDP 33,580

ABA SOUTH LGA

APC 7,015

APGA 4,003

PDP 38,009

IKWUANO LGA

APC 1,801

APGA 6,111

PDP 17,630

ABA NORTH LGA

APC 5,321

APGA 2,978

PDP 48,805

UMUAHIA SOUTH LGA

Labour 485

APC 4,543

APGA 6,221

PDP 19,831

UGWUNAGBO LGA

Labour Party 190

APC 5,005

APGA 2,017

PDP 31,118

