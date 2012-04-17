Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa REVEALS why he will continue to respect Ibori
- The Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said that James Ibori built a strong political family in the state
- Okowa said the former governor was a was a rallying point for everybody including some of the politicians that has broken out of the family
- He described Ibori as a liberal person irrespective of whatever anybody tries to say or do
James Ibori after his release from UK prison
The governor of Delta state Ifeanyi Okowa has showered praise on the just release James Ibori.
Speaking in an interview with Vanguard, Okowa said the former governor of the state paid his dues in Delta state.
Okowa said Ibori managed to build a strong political family between many individuals in the state.
He said: “Of course, Ibori built the political family in Delta state in this current dispensation starting 1999.”
READ ALSO: Ibori released: 7 AMAZING facts about his arrest and release
He said as the first governor of the state, Ibori carried everyone in Delta along.
“He was the first governor; he was a rallying point for everybody even some of them that have broken out now and trying to make waves in other party actually grew under him. I do not want to mention names, I am sure that you know them. Whosoever and wherever they are, he built the political family that came up so strong in Delta State,” Okowa said.
He also described the former governor as a liberal person stating that whatever anybody tries to say or do, Ibori loved peace and unity.
READ ALSO: How James Ibori controlled Nigeria’s politics from UK prison - Sen. Nwaoboshi (watch video)
“Political family beyond the political family, even the foundation built in Delta as you crisscross the state, he built most of the roads you see and nobody can take it away from him,” he said.
James Ibori was released from a United Kingdom prison on Wednesday, December 21, after spending six year jail term.
Ibori was convicted on April 17, 2012 over accusations of stealing US$250 million from the Nigerian public purse
He had pleaded guilty to 10-count charge of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud at Southwark Crown Court, London[embedded content]
