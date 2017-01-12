Home | News | General | JUST IN: Nigeria drop in latest FIFA ranking, end 2016 outside top 50
JUST IN: Nigeria drop in latest FIFA ranking, end 2016 outside top 50



Football governing body, FIFA on Thursday, December 22 published its latest ranking of national team with the Super Eagles of Nigeria dropping one place to end 2016 in the 51th position.

Gernot Rohr's men who were 50th in the previous list are now the 51st best team in the world.

Nigeria drops one spot to end 2016 in the 51st position in the latest FIFA ranking

However, the team still maintained its 8th position in Africa behind, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Congo DR and Burkina Faso.

Nigeria drops one spot to end 2016 outside top 50

In the global ranking, Argentina lead the way followed by Brazil and Germany while Chile and Belgium are fourth and fifth respectively.

Argentina top in FIFA latest ranking

The next ranking will be published by the official website of FIFA, fifa.com, on Thursday, January 12, 2017

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

