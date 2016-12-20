Home | News | General | Make your Christmas wish come true with Fidelity Bank
Make your Christmas wish come true with Fidelity Bank



This season, Christmas wishes are coming true. We want you to keep believing in the magic of Christmas.

Fidelity Bank

We are giving our MasterCard holders a spectacular Christmas by rewarding you with some of your favourite things. We know you have so many needs, how about you make a list and see which one gets ticked off this season?

Let your Fidelity MasterCard be your buddy for every purchase, in-store or Online locally/internationally and be amazed at how pleasantly surprised you would be. Knowing you just got rewarded with a gift as awesome as you wished for.

fidelity bank wish list

DSTv Explorer | Shopping vouchers | Samsung tablets

Spa voucher for 2 | Beats by Dre headphones | Boom box | Fitbit watches | Water bottles

Airtime | Power banks

Terms & Conditions

• Register on www.fidelitybank.ng/my-christmas-wish/register/

• Own a Fidelity MasterCard

• Follow @FidelityBankPlc on Instagram

• Should have performed at least 5 POS and web transaction in December

• Upload a video (not more than 60 seconds) saying what you wish for Christmas or a picture of yourself holding a placard with your Christmas wish written on it

• Use the hashtag #MyChristmasWish for all photo and video posts on Instagram

• Entries must have a Christmas element in it e.g. Christmas hat, tree, lights etc.

• Very funny and engaging video/photo submission

• Have one of the top 10 highest video likes & shares

Fidelity Bank make a wish

[Sponsored]

