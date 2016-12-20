Biafra: This is what IPOB said about American Ambassador John Campbell

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has commended a former United States of America's ambassador over his boldness

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has commended the former American ambassador to Nigeria John Campbell for speaking against the incarceration of its leader Nnamdi kanu.

The group in statement by its spokesperson Powerful Emma said Campbell has exhibited some boldness.

IPOB said the former ambassador did not mince words in speaking about the Nigerian government.

Emma said: “The indigenous people of Biafra IPOB under the command structure of Mazi Nnamdi commend the former American ambassador to Nigeria Mr John Campbell for saying the truth concerning Nigeria government and Africa in general.”

“The indigenous people of Biafra IPOB and the leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been incarcerated illegally by the Buhari government in Nigeria commended the former American ambassador to Nigeria Mr John Campbell for his truth and boldness to speaking out and this is to prove that he knows actually the Nigeria government and her citizens very well,” he said.

Emma however said, the Nigerian government has been economical with the truth about situations in the country.

He said: “May be they thought that the people around the world are not seeing what is going on in Nigeria.

“However, Nigeria security agencies is the only security institution in the world where politicians will pay the security commander to go and kill the opponent and the commander will order his boys to go and eliminate the person in question and the security will take up the investigations the reports will not be made open for people to see and there will be no good result from the investigations,” he said.

The group also condemned the continued detention of its leader Nnamdi Kanu by the federal government saying: “The Nigeria government and her leadership wear corruption as garments in every part of their body because they are not ashamed of the country Nigeria in the face of the whole world.”

IPOB further called on the international community to intervene in the crisis between Nigeria and Biafra before it is too late.

“We are looking forward to see America become great again through the God choosing one in the mist of millions in America in the person of Mr Donald J Trump the president elect whom God Almighty is going to use to restore the America respect and dignity around the world more especially in Nigeria and Africa.

“Again, mazi Nnamdi Kanu pointed at America as the leading country in the world that have men and women of honour who can say and do something that can change people around the world because they will say something and move first to execute action without looking faces,” IPOB said.

Meanwhile, 16 members of the European parliament led by Julia Ward has called on the European High Commission and its High Representative Federica Mogherini to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari and the Department of State Services over their activities against Nnamdi Kanu and other members of the IPOB.