Couple who met in Primary school set to get married - Check out their before/after photos



Really touching love stories are capable of making our hearts melt and reminding us that love can be beautiful. This couple remind us that once a love it destined to be, time and distance cannot be a barrier.

Olu and Nike met in Primary school ages ago and are now set to get married on December 17th.

They shared their stories and pre-wedding photos plus an old picture of them when they were in primary school.

Olu and Nike wedding

Then and Now: Olu and NIke in primary school vs now grown up and preparing for their wedding

Once Upon a time, a little boy and girl called OLU & NIKE were in the same class in Primary school. ???? From that young age, Olu already knew what he wanted???? and started building little blocks in order to achieve it. Nike on the other hand was playing hard to get, can you see where she stood in the photo on the right???? but Olu said to her, “I will catch you in the future, and you will definitely be mine.”???? And catch Nike he did, because this Saturday they will be saying I DO ???????? this time, Nike no do shakara again, and the lived happily ever after. THE END ????????

Olu and Nike wedding

The couple will be getting married on December 17

See more beautiful pre-wedding photos in the video below.

Couple who met in Primary school set to get married - Check out their before/after photos
