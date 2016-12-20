Home | News | General | Bride to-be stabbed to death by her housemaid in Lagos (photos)

A 33-year-old bride to-be, Dayo Adeleke, was stabbed to death by her Cameroonian cook at her home in Parkview estate Lagos.

According to a former member of the Presidential Advisory Committee On National Conference, Tony Ipriye Uranta, who shared the sad story on Facebook, the sad incident happened on Tuesday night December 20. The houseboy was said to have asked for increase in salary in which the victim said he does not have. The deceased was set to get married next year.

The victim when she was proposed to earlier this year

The deceased was said to have helped the houseboy who was a refugee and living in a church. She gave him accommodation and a job.

A screengrab from the dance video he posted on IG

The Cameroonian house-help who goes by the handle @william_smith1059 on Instagram actually shared a dance video on Tuesday December 20, same day he allegedly killed his boss, Dayo Adeleke. See the video below:

He was arrested within an hour of the murder. He's in Panti police station right now.

