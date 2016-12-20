After video of suffering soldiers, army chief gives troop surprise (photos/video)

Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai who is the chief of army staff has brought smile to the faces of troops fighting Boko Haram when he sent cows to them for Christmas.

This gesture is coming following report and video circulated online that troops deployed to fight Boko Haram were suffering from dehydration which has resulted in officers fainting.

Soldiers receive cows from army chief

This was however hastily denied and dismissed by the leadership of the army.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, acting director of Army public relations, reacted on behalf of the organisation saying: “We wish to state that the video clip was shot more than six months ago by some mischievous and disgruntled elements when 29 Task Force Brigade captured Alagarno Forest and environs in Borno state.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: See the new Defence Special Force to face Boko Haram, others

“It is disheartening that some mischievous elements have decided to circulate it now, creating the false impression that it is a recent occurrence.

“We wish to state further that the matter was conclusively investigated at the time, several months ago. The board of Inquiry actually showed that, as at the time of the incident, the unit’s water tanker still contained water, but a soldier mischievously concealed it. That soldier was charged and punished accordingly.

“In addition to the unit’s water tanker, a borehole was subsequently drilled at the location and it is still serving both the military and adjoining communities.

READ ALSO: United Kingdom honours outstanding Nigerian Naval officer

“We wish to restate with utmost concern the continued commitment of the Nigerian Army to the total welfare of all its personnel.”

Daily Post reports that the army chief buttressed this point by making the soldiers happy by sending cows to them to celebrate an early Christmas.

In the pictures shared online, the soldiers could be seen cooking and butchering the cows.

See the video below: