These things of daily use are dirtier than your toilet

You know that the dirtiest and most dangerous things are those which you use daily? Do not believe? Then here you find the list of things which are dirtier than your toilet.

Our world is a very dirty place. Well, probably everyone knows this fact. Every day we hear news about the poor state of our environment, about emissions into the atmosphere of pollutants and other substances. The manufacturing is developing and our world is getting dirtier each day.

Billions of cars, factories plants are creating smog and destroying the ozone layer. The rivers and the ground are polluted with different chemicals and refuses. Different technological accidents are constantly doing their bit on the way to the total ecological disaster on the Earth. And t is not surprising that ecological specialists are giving to raise the alarm. They are scared by the situation at hand and they try to do their best to prevent the further deterioration of our ecology. They are trying to persuade world’s leaders to take some urgent measure to improve this disastrous situation, they try to convince ordinary people to understand the seriousness of the problem.

But still, it is difficult for us to believe all those people claiming that everything is so bad and that there is the danger to our lives. Today we are not going to talk about global problems, we just want to impress you. We want you to know that danger is just around you.

You can not even imagine how really wrong you are if you think that you're safe. The danger is much closer than you may think. It is surrounding you in your house. You may say that you wash the toilet and floors regularly and your house is clean. Yes? Probably, you are going to be really shocked and surprised after you see our list of the dirtiest things in your dwelling. Your life will change forever when you get to know how microbes are invading your home.

If you still are not frightened, then you are welcome.

1. Do you like to visit restaurants with your better half or friends? Then is careful. You should try to avoid the water or other beverages with the addition of ice. Just because the biggest part of this ice is dirtier than water in your toilet. How do you feel now?

2. Do not think that you are safe if you stay for dinner at home. Be careful about your refrigerator. According to the researches, most of the refrigerators consist the coliform bacterium. Probably, you know what it is.

3. Do not relax while working at your computer. Yes, it is also a very dirty thing. Did you know that keyboard, which you touch with your hands every day is much dirtier than the seat of your toilet? It seems to be very unpleasant information.

4. By the way, your mobile phone which you constantly use for communication and press to your face is also a very dirty thing. Can you believe that it is ten times more dirty than your toilet? But it is true.

5. If you still are not impressed with the information about restaurants, then here is another interesting fact. Usually, the menu in the restaurant is also much dirtier than your toilet.

6. Also, we would like to inform you that your favourite fluffy carpet which suits your sofa and wallpapers perfectly is also dirtier than the toilet bowl. About 4000 times.

7. Do you know what is the dirtiest thing in your house? You will not believe. This is your TV remote control. Yes, while you are watching TV you touch all this dirt.

8.When you go to the shop, try to touch the money less. Because each banknote is a home for about 300 thousand microbes.

9.Due to the dirty meat, your cutting board is becoming another very dirty thing which can compete with your water closet. Seems to be quite disgusting.

10. If you have a toilet and a toothbrush placed in a one and the same room, be sure, that bacteria from your bowl travel to your brush actively.

11. You can clean your bath for the hour, but it will not help you. Bacteria are not going to leave you alone.

12. If you think that your pillow is a thing free from dirt, you will be very upset to realise that it is incredibly dirty and lying on it will not make you healthier.

13. By the way, even when you think you touch the cleanest thing in your dwelling, the shower head, remember that you are wrong again. It is quite dirty and thousands of bacteria live there.

14. If you did nit change your mattress for about ten years, you may try to weigh it. You will definitely feel that it became much weightier. Want to know why? Because many microbes decided to settle down right there.

15. When you turn on the light you also are endangered. Yes, without any doubts.

16. Shopping carts are touched by hundreds of people daily. And none of them washes hands before doing that. So, what do you think about that?

17. Your working table is another place which is much dirtier than your toilet bowl. How do you like it?

