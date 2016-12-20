Home | News | General | 18 Babies Who Look Like Celebrities

Usually, small children are on the order of their parents or, at least, grandparents. But what if the child looks like a famous celebrity’s clone? Here you see the list of babies who look just like famous stars.

Children are the biggest happiness for many people all over the world. The couples are expecting for their birth with vehement enthusiasm and impatience, they buy all this necessary little clothes and furniture with a huge foretaste, they even organize special parties devoted to their future child, much as a baby shower, inviting all their families and friends.

People are really looking forward to this magic occasion. You should agree that this really some kind of miracle. When you first see this tiny new person, with his or her small fingers, cute legs, and incredible eyes and when you first understand that this small human being belongs to you. And moreover, his or her life depends only on you. This is a part of you, your flesh and blood.

First, the person is usually quite pressed down with this shocking fact. Many people are usually scared and think that they are not ready yet to bear such a huge responsibility. And this stupefaction is a normal occurrence of a normal human being who has just got a child. And if everything is fine with your mental health it passes off very quickly.

And then these new parents feel the incredible proud, they feel the overwhelming love and can’t imagine how could they live happily before. And these people are so delighted that they want to share their happiness and excitement with the whole planet. They begin to organize very cutely and original photo shoots for their children. And also the popular modern trend is the creation of different collections of photos which can amuse and impress the audience.

READ ALSO: This baby was delivered twice PHOTOS

Today we would like to suggest you the collection of children who look very similar to popular world celebrities.

You would be real delight and laugh out loud.

1.This boy looks like a famous comedy actor. Did you recognise him? We suppose he should start a career of an actor and succeed greatly in that field.

18 Babies Who Look Like Celebrities

2. This little boy resembles famous TV chef, Gordon Ramsay. Probably, his parents must cook a really good porridge to meet his strict demands.

18 Babies Who Look Like Celebrities

3. And here you see a little copy of Wallace Shawn, another famous star of comedy films.

18 Babies Who Look Like Celebrities

4. This child looks exactly like the famous singer, John Legend. Probably, the man should begin worrying, because this young gentleman can steal his huge fan club.

18 Babies Who Look Like Celebrities

5. The next hero is probably not so popular as his famous clone, but still, he really looks like the second grandson of Queen Elizabeth.

18 Babies Who Look Like Celebrities

6. Are you fond of the Lord of the Ring? Then you will easily recognize whom the next baby resembles. Yes, it is a small Gandalf. Finally, we found out how the great magician looked when he was a baby.

18 Babies Who Look Like Celebrities

7.Jay-Z also got a little cute copy. Here you see him and the only question we have, is not this child on a photo the famous rapper himself? Because they look very, very similar.

18 Babies Who Look Like Celebrities

8. This child, cuter probably, may have a prominent political career. He looks just like the president of Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

18 Babies Who Look Like Celebrities

9. This boy is very similar to Cam From Modern Family. Of course, he is much smaller and cuter, but still. The facts are self-explanatory.

18 Babies Who Look Like Celebrities

10. Look here. There is a tiny copy of the famous character of Robin Williams, Mrs Doubtfire. Feel the desire to see this fun film one more time now?

18 Babies Who Look Like Celebrities

11. If this child is going to cook at least a half as good as his famous copy, Jamie Oliver, then his parents are the happiest parents on the planet.

18 Babies Who Look Like Celebrities

12. This child resembles Michael Cera. Can you realize who of these two is famous actor and producer?

18 Babies Who Look Like Celebrities

13. Oh, just have a look at this cutie. She is just like a reincarnation of Shirley Temple. Hope she is also so talented.

18 Babies Who Look Like Celebrities

14. Did you like The Rugrats when you were small? Then you will feel a strong nostalgia after seeing this young gentleman.

18 Babies Who Look Like Celebrities

15. This baby is looking very similar to a star of the recent Star Trek movie, Simon Pegg. Yes, it is true.

18 Babies Who Look Like Celebrities

16. Look at this famous singer and his little copy. Probably, Usher should invite this child to his performance once.

18 Babies Who Look Like Celebrities

17. This baby should be very funny, just like his famous prototype, Conan O'Brien. Probably, he should take part in stand-up shows when he grows up.

18 Babies Who Look Like Celebrities

18. Here we have a small Einstein. Hope this child is as smart as his well-known copy, and soon we will get to know about his great scientific breakthrough.

18 Babies Who Look Like Celebrities

Rate this article 0

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General