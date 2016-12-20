Home | News | General | This custom officer's fiancee will take your breath away (photos)

Pre-wedding photos of a Nigeria Customs Service officer and his fiance have taken the Internet by storm.

Muhammed Sani Buhari and his fiancee Asmagaro

The officer is Muhammed Sani Buhari and his breathtaking fiancee is Asmagaro and she is flawless.

In all three photos, she is effortlessly beautiful and really, all she has to do is strike a pose and the picture becomes perfect. Congrats to them and to him, she really is an incredible catch!

Rate this article 0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General