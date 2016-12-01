Home | News | General | EFCC Fails to Return N1.9 Trillion Loot Recovered from Corrupt Officials

​Former heads of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) failed to remit the sum of N1.993 trillion recovered funds, a security and investigation consultant, George Uboh has claimed. Details of the allegations in documents sighted by Daily Trust are contained in a petition to the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) dated 19th December.

The petition signed by the former EFCC consultant, requested the DSS to make the acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu effect remittance of the funds to federal government coffers and prosecute him.

Uboh said that of the N2.051 trillion recovered by the EFCC since inception, only N6.7 billion was remitted to the federal government leaving a balance of N1.993 trillion unremitted funds.

Meanwhile, executive director the Citizens Advancement for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), Barrister Frank Tietie has given the National Assembly 48 hours to review all cases handled by the EFCC where persons, who have forfeited monies to the commission will appear to testify.

