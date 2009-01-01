Home | News | General | VIDEO: Soldiers scramble for water, food in Sambisa

A new video has gone viral on the social media showing Nigerian troops fighting Boko Haram in the Sambisa forest scrambling for food and water that were delivered by an Army supply helicopter.

The video exclusively sent to The HeraldNews appears to be a follow-up to a clip whose date could not be verified posted on Youtube, showing several soldiers at Alargarno in Borno State, lamenting their lack of food and water and seeking the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari.

But the Nigeria Army in a statement late on Tuesday by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, attributed the video to ‘mischievous and disgruntled elements‘, who were bent on destroying the image of the army.

He said, “We wish to state that the video clip was shot more than six months ago by some mischievous and disgruntled elements when 29 Task Force Brigade captured Alagarno Forest and environs in Borno State.

“It is disheartening that some mischievous elements have decided to circulate it now, creating the false impression that it is a recent occurrence.

See video:

