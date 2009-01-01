Is Ghana now exporting Marijuana to Nigeria?

- Customs intercepted 45 jumbo bags of marijuana worth N250 million from Ghana

- The seizure was made along Agbara/Badagry axis by the Western Marine Command

- This particular seizure is the fourth seizure of marijuana in this year alone

The Nigeria customs service intercepted 45 jumbo bags of N250 million worth of marijuana imported from Ghana.

The zonal coordinator of Nigeria Customs Service(NCS), Zone ‘A’, Assistant Comptroller-General Eporwei Edike, disclosed this on Wednesday, December 21, during his visits to the Murtala Mohammed Airport (MMA) Customs Command, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’ of Customs and Western Marine Command (WMC) of the service in Lagos.

Edike attributed the feat to the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Retired Col. Hameed Ali, for his amiable leadership and very supportive. He said the Hameed Ali’s leadership has enabled officers to focus on eradicating smuggling in the country.

He announced that the seizure was made along Agbara/Badagry axis by Marine Command, adding that the marine command had so far made seizures valued at N3.35 billion in 2016. He said that the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the total seizures recorded was N3.83 billion.

Edike commended controllers in the zone for their brilliant revenue performance, pointing out that the Murtala Muhammad Airport Command generated 50 billion in 11 months.

He applauded all the area controllers and unit heads for their resilience and dedication to duty.

Edike urged the Controller of MMA to triple the revenue target and assist government to accomplish its responsibility.

He said: “We all know that December is a bumper period to generate more revenue to government.

“The CGC has promised to continue to motivate hard-working officers and controllers."

The Customs Area Comptroller of WMC, Comptroller Umar Yusuf who was also present at the briefing said that the command also intercepted two boats of parboiled rice.

Yusuf said: “The command also intercepted two boats of 50kg parboiled rice. One of the boats contained 1,650 bags (50kg) parboiled rice while the second boat contained 350 (50kg) parboiled rice.

“We were not able to bring the 1,650 bags because the boat sank while the seven officers leading the seizures also got sunk and were later rescued with the assistance of a Fisher man called Philips Adesina.

“We appreciate the Commodore Simon Dogo of Nigerian Navy for supporting Customs to rescue the seven officers but no suspect was arrested with the seizures."

Yusuf said the command also got an intelligence report that some unscrupulous elements were about entering Nigeria with Cannabis from Ghana.

“We swung into action and arrested the boat while the suspects as usual jumped into the water to evade arrest.

“This particular seizure made the fourth seizure of cannabis in this year.”

Few days ago, the Nigerian custom intercepted 102 bags of plastic rice which smugglers were planning to sell into the Nigerian market.The bags of plastic rice were seized along Ikeja area on Monday and a suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure.

