Home | News | General | Rooney will not break my Premier League goals record – Shearer
Is Ghana now exporting Marijuana to Nigeria?
MMM: Nigerians blast top guider, Chuddy for throwing End of Year Thanksgiving party

Rooney will not break my Premier League goals record – Shearer



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Former Newcastle and Blackburn Rovers striker, Alan Shearer, has cast doubts over whether Manchester United captain, Wayne Rooney, can break his Premier League goals record.

Rooney, 31, is on 194 goals – 66 fewer than the total tally Shearer achieved.

“I thought Wayne Rooney would manage or come near to making it,” Shearer told the Newcastle Chronicle.

“But he seems to be moving further away and now plays a more retracted role at Manchester United.”

Speaking about other contenders, he said Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane “has made a stunning start to his career in the Premier League” and “if he avoids injury and continues his career here rather than trying his luck abroad, he will have the opportunity.

“Sergio Aguero also plays for a strong and very aggressive Manchester City team, but I think that the same question can be applied to him.

“Will he stay for the rest of his career in the Premier League?”

Rate this article

0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Rooney will not break my Premier League goals record – Shearer
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Latest Nigeria News