IN PICTURES: Buratai sends cows to troops in Sambisa for Christmas



The Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai has sent two cows to the troops in Sambisa forest to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

In this picture shared online, the soldiers are seen cutting the cows and according to them, their morale is very high and are ready to destroy Boko Haram.

Another picture showing the soldiers cooking Jollof rice was also shared.

