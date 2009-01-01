Home | News | General | Wike Audio: Nigeria Police invite foreign forensic experts, recover corpse of slain officers

The Nigeria Police will hire foreign forensic experts to investigate the leaked audio where Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike was heard threatening to kill uncooperative electoral officials.

The audio was released days after the Rivers re-run election that was marred by violence leading to the death of at least two police officers.

It was reported how Mr. Wike could be heard in the audio threatening to kill some electoral commission, INEC, officials whom he claimed had received money but were yet to deliver on their promise.

On Wednesday, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, confirmed that the forensic investigators would be invited.

He said that forensic experts from outside the county would assist a panel to analyse the audio recordings.

Mr. Idris said the panel to investigate incidents in Rivers elections would be inaugurated on Thursday. He said the police would legally deal with any of its officials involved in election fraud in Rivers.

The Rivers Government has already set up its own commission to investigate the violence that marred the elections while the PDP has rejected the police investigation and asked President Muhammadu Buhari to set up an independent panel on the matter.

The police chief also promised to prosecute those behind the killing of police officers during the re-run elections.

It was reported that at least two police officers were killed during the election.

Alkali Mohammed, a deputy superintendent of police, was beheaded during an ambush at Omoku, Onelga Local Government Area.. He was killed alongside his police aide. Mr. Mohammed has since been buried.

Mr. Idris spoke when the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, paid him a condolence visit in Abuja on Wednesday.

“I want to assure you and the country that we will not leave any stone un-turned to prosecute those behind the dastardly act,” he said.

He said that the officers were killed in the line of duty to their fatherland.

The I-G said that the situation in Rivers called for the contribution and support of government and party leaders.

“The incidents in Rivers show that we need the support of the people in the areas where elections were held.

“The situation in Rivers has shown that we must say no to election violence in the country,” he said.

He said that four suspects had been arrested in connection with the killings, while investigations were ongoing to get to the root of the matter.

Mr. Idris said that the severed bodies of the killed police officers had been found.

The I-G urged Nigerians to appreciate the efforts of the police and INEC officers in conducting elections in the country.

“We need the support of government and members of the political parties of the states where elections are held,” he said.

Earlier, the INEC Chairman, Yakubu, said that there could never be peaceful elections in the country without adequate security.

“INEC cannot conduct free and fair elections without the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

He said that the commission would continue to work with security agencies in the county to conduct peaceful elections.

“We have come to condole you and the police for the loss of your men at the Rivers elections,” he said.

