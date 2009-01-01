How my convoy was attacked by 3 women - El-Rufai

- El-Rufai has finally made a statement on his convoy attacked by angry Kaduna youths

- The Kaduna state governor’s convoy was attacked by an irate mob on Tuesday, December 20

- The governor said the angry youths were led by three women who came to protest

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state on Wednesday, December 21, narrated how his convoy was attacked in Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area of the state.

El-Rufai, in a statement issued by his media aide, Samuel Aruwan, said he was in Kafanchan on Tuesday, December 20 with his entourage to hold the state security council meeting when three women led protesters to ask him certain questions.

The attack on my convoy was led by women -El-Rufai

He said: “I listened to three of the women who led the protesters as they asked me questions. I answered them and even invited them to a larger meeting, but they went on rampage and burnt the residence of the local government chairman.”

The governor confirmed that he and his entourage were pelted with stones and that window glasses of some of the vehicles in his convoy were broken.

According to Daily Trust, Kafanchan was calm as the curfew imposed on the local government area on Monday was still in place and most people remained in their houses hoping for the curfew to be lifted.

In Kaduna, there was slight tension when it was confirmed that the governor’s convoy was pelted with stones and cars in his convoy smashed while he was whisked away through a different route from the one he intended using, to escape some youths who had blocked the road.

The governor appealed to citizens not to respond to the treatment meted to him by the protesters in Kafanchan, saying he regarded it as part of the burden of leadership.

The incident which happened on Tuesday was allegedly perpetrated by angry youths protesting continuous killings by Fulani herdsmen. This attack on the governor’s convoy was as a result of rising tension in Kafanchan after a 24-hour curfew imposed by local government authorities.

